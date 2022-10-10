Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cadence Bank’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Bank in a research report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 1.7 %

Cadence Bank stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

