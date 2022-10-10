Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the natural resource company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

