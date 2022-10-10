Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Graco Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Graco Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

GGG stock opened at $60.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. Graco has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Graco by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 372,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,964,000 after acquiring an additional 31,621 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Graco by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,070,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

