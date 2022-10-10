Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Triumph Group, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Triumph Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Triumph Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $8.98 on Monday. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $583.43 million, a P/E ratio of -25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $349.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

