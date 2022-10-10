Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Celanese Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Celanese in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $17.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.13.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE opened at $90.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.14. Celanese has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after acquiring an additional 207,520 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Celanese by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,286,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,876,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.16%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

