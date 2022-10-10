Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Focus Financial Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Focus Financial Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

