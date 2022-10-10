Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $9.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.95. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $32.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.74 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,503.00 to $1,708.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,829.38.

CMG stock opened at $1,478.75 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,895.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,625.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,476.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,322,000 after buying an additional 19,909 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

