Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $60.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after buying an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,840 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Articles

