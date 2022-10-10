Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a report released on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WTRG. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

