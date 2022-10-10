Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,877,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $264.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.45. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

