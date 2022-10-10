Excalibur Management Corp Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,084,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 28,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $284.32 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $291.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.