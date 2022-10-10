Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 645.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $36.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.