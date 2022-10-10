Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the online travel company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Expedia Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXPE. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.58.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $93.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

