Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Boosted by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.0% in the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.4% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 78.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 235,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after buying an additional 103,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 36,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

Shares of XOM opened at $101.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $421.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

