Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.3% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,394,000 after purchasing an additional 82,153 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.03 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.