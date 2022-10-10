FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.8% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $160.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.13. The company has a market cap of $314.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

