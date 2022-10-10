FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $124.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $123.76 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $296.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

