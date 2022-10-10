FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 917.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 634,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $99,413,000 after buying an additional 571,830 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $97.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average is $109.90. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

