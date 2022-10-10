FB Financial (FBK) to Release Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect FB Financial to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $135.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FBK opened at $38.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FB Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FB Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,695,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

