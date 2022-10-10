Financial Survey: 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) vs. Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB)

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) and Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 10x Genomics and Standard BioTools’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -28.62% -17.77% -14.20% Standard BioTools -145.56% -154.59% -21.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of 10x Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.6% of Standard BioTools shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 2 1 5 0 2.38 Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for 10x Genomics and Standard BioTools, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

10x Genomics currently has a consensus target price of $52.86, indicating a potential upside of 85.01%. Given 10x Genomics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 10x Genomics is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 10x Genomics and Standard BioTools’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $490.49 million 6.57 -$58.22 million ($1.26) -22.67 Standard BioTools $130.58 million 0.70 -$59.24 million ($2.11) -0.55

10x Genomics has higher revenue and earnings than Standard BioTools. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard BioTools, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

10x Genomics has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

10x Genomics beats Standard BioTools on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell Assay for Transposase Accessible Chromati (ATAC) for measuring epigenetics comprising the physical organization of DNA; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression for measuring the genetic activity and epigenetic programming in the same cells across tens of thousands of cells in a single experiment. The company also provides visium spatial gene expression solution for measuring spatial gene expression patterns across a single tissue sample or gene expression and protein co-detection when combined with immunofluorescence. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Standard BioTools

(Get Rating)

Standard BioTools Inc. creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including Advanta RNA-Seq NGS library prep kits, Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assays, Advanta Dx COVID-19 EASE assays, delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 systems; preparatory analytical instruments, which include C1 IFCs; and software solutions. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. Standard BioTools Inc. has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.