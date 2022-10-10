Financial Survey: Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) & Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS)

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Janel and Baosheng Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel 2.86% 43.00% 6.91% Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of Janel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $146.42 million 0.44 $5.20 million $7.58 7.12 Baosheng Media Group $3.91 million 1.99 -$6.75 million N/A N/A

This table compares Janel and Baosheng Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Janel has higher revenue and earnings than Baosheng Media Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Janel and Baosheng Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Janel has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Janel beats Baosheng Media Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janel

(Get Rating)

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Logistics, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Baosheng Media Group

(Get Rating)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. It also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. The company's advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

