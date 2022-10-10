FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $124.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $123.76 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $296.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

