FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 12.3% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $160.03 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $314.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.