FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 456 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 16,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $97.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.90.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

