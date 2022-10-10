First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 91.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $66,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 177.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $165,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
First BanCorp. Stock Performance
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $227.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.93 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 33.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
First BanCorp. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,159 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,251.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,000 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
Read More
