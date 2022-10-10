First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a report released on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.38. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.15 million.

First Business Financial Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 514,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 54,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 53,225 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 291,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 45,557 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2,169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 42,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Business Financial Services

In related news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $164,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,957.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.00%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Further Reading

