First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.7 %

NVO stock opened at $104.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

