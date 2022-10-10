First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 26,415 The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

NYSE:GEO opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

