First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 701 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.40.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock opened at $273.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.