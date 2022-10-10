First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,734 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

