First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in City were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of City by 300.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of City during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $89.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.43. City Holding has a 12 month low of $73.40 and a 12 month high of $91.84.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. City had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 37.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. City’s dividend payout ratio is 40.47%.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $32,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,572 shares in the company, valued at $828,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHCO shares. StockNews.com raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on City in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

