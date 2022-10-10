First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.00. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,438 shares of company stock worth $76,522 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

