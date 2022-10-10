First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,017 in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $48.81 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.54 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SEI Investments to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

