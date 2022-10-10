First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,782 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 67,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $143.51 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.76 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

