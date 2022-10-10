First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $212,000 Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after buying an additional 249,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 329,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 106,879 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 370,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after buying an additional 54,777 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Display Trading Down 3.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

OLED stock opened at $99.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $94.12 and a 1-year high of $188.57.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Stories

