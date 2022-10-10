First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $213,000 Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $53.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.