First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $222,000 Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 76,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,154,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 226,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,832,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,092,474.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,006,914.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $251,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,092,474.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,006,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,989. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

FIX stock opened at $100.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

