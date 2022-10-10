First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $231,000 Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 676,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,090,000 after buying an additional 77,183 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $72.53 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.98. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 3,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $300,561.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,592,682.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 3,554 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $300,561.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,592,682.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,273 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Further Reading

