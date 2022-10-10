First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $97,000 Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,448 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 83.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sabre by 57.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

SABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SABR stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.71 million. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

