First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $230,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 775 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GS opened at $301.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

