First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $247,000 in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,301 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 97.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 60.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $72.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $125.72.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. StockNews.com lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Argus downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Thor Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

