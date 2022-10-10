First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $187,000 Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 29,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 263.8% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,656,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,201,474 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

NYSE ETRN opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.87%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

