First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $65.26 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

