First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $228.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.51 and a 200 day moving average of $226.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

