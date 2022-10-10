First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 53.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 426,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $54.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.79. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $59.36.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

