First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Novartis by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $75.65 on Monday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis



Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

