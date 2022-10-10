First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 275 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

FBHS stock opened at $56.76 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

