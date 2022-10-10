First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 1,732 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on CFR. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

NYSE CFR opened at $138.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.68 and a 200 day moving average of $130.27.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.46 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

