First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,008 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth $92,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth $235,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.98. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $98.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

