First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 112 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $151,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 249.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $186,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AIT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $107.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.13. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

